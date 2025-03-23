Knight will guard the home net Sunday against the Flyers, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Knight will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak Sunday -- he's struggled to an .877 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 23-year-old netminder is 2-4-0 with a .909 save percentage since joining Chicago at the trade deadline.
