Knight will guard the home net Sunday against the Flyers, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Knight will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak Sunday -- he's struggled to an .877 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 23-year-old netminder is 2-4-0 with a .909 save percentage since joining Chicago at the trade deadline.

