Knight will guard the home goal versus the Canucks on Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Knight will get the net Friday after Arvid Soderblom was between the pipes for Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues. For the season, Knight has gone 1-2-0 while allowing seven goals on 87 shots. He's been sharp, and he'll be up against a Canucks team in the second half of a back-to-back set.