Knight will guard the home goal versus Minnesota on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Knight is expected to get the Opening Night start against his former teammates in Florida on Oct. 7. Knight was 17-16-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 38 regular-season games with Florida and Chicago in 2024-25. The 24-year-old netminder is poised to play in at least 50 games, barring any serious injury this season.