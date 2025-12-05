Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Strong showing against Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight stopped 26 of 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Knight won for the second time in his last six outings with a sharp performance. He limited the damage to a Trevor Moore goal in the third period. Knight is up to 9-5-5 with a 2.44 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 19 starts this season. The 24-year-old goalie could get another look at the Kings in short order, as the teams play again Saturday.
