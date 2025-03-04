Knight stopped 41 of 42 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

The Blackhawks acquired Knight on Saturday as part of the deal that sent Seth Jones to the Panthers, and the 23-year-old goaltender was magnificent in his first game protecting Chicago's crease. He posted a 12-8-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.40 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 23 appearances with the Panthers this season, and there's no question this was an outstanding debut for him. That said, it's unclear if he'll take over the No. 1 starting role from Petr Mrazek.