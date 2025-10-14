Knight stopped 22 of 23 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Knight was beaten in the early stages of the third period by JJ Peterka, who slotted a wrister past him at the 1:02 mark in the final frame. Other than that, Knight was sensational between the pipes to earn his first win of the 2025-26 campaign in his third outing. He'll aim to make it two wins in a row when the Blackhawks visit the Blues on Wednesday.