Knight allowed three goals on 26 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Knight continues to alternate between wins and losses, which is better than the skid he had near the end of November. A pair of first-period tallies and Justin Faulk's decisive goal in the second sunk Knight in this contest. He's down to a 10-7-5 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 22 outings this season. The Blackhawks are back in action at home Saturday versus the Red Wings, which is likely to be a start for Arvid Soderblom.