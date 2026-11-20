Knight allowed three goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Knight kept it close, but the Blackhawks didn't reward his effort. He's now started five straight games, going 2-2-1 with 18 goals allowed on 137 shots in that span. The 25-year-old netminder's run of starts has delayed the NHL season debut of Drew Commesso, who is set to fill the backup role after the Blackhawks dealt Arvid Soderblom to the Rangers. Knight is 6-11-1 with a 3.49 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 18 outings this season. Expect Knight and Commesso to split the next two games, as the Blackhawks visit the Flames on Saturday and the Canucks on Sunday.