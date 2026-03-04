Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tagged with OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
Knight has dropped four straight starts, but at least this time he took the game into overtime. Despite the subpar record, it's worth noting that Knight has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his last seven outings, going 1-4-2 with a 2.84 GAA and an .892 save percentage. Those aren't the best numbers, but they're better than what a four-game losing skid would indicate. Over the four-game losing stretch, Knight owns a 2.77 GAA and a .900 save percentage while stopping 99 of 110 shots faced.
