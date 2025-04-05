Knight stopped 24 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

It took a couple of saves late in the game, but Knight avoided being the goalie to give up Alex Ovechkin's all-time record-breaking goal. Knight was still on the hook for the goal that allowed the Capitals' captain to tie Wayne Gretzky at 894 goals, as well as three other tallies in this contest. Knight has gone 0-3-1 with 14 goals allowed over his last four contests, and he's lost eight of his last nine outings. He's at a 15-15-2 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 34 appearances between Chicago and Florida this season. The Blackhawks' next two games are Sunday and Tuesday versus the Penguins in a home-and-home set that begins in Chicago.