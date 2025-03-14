Knight stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Knight dropped to 2-2-0 as a Blackhawk after losing a battle between bottom-dwelling teams in the league. The 23-year-old has largely played well to start his time with Chicago, but he'll have to steal most of his wins given the team in front of him. Overall, he's now 14-10-1 with a 2.38 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 27 outings between the Blackhawks and the Panthers. This was the first time he's started consecutive games with his new team, though Arvid Soderblom has also done a decent job this year and won't be pushed out of the goaltending equation altogether. The Blackhawks wrap up this four-game road trip in Vancouver on Saturday.