Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Takes shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight stopped 25 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
Knight kept his team in it against a tough opponent, but he was unable to make a pair of one-goal leads stick. The 24-year-old has just one win in his last five outings, allowing 14 goals over that span. For the season, he's 8-5-5 with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Knight's fortunes will likely depend heavily on how the team in front of him plays, though he's taken a big step forward this year to be the Blackhawks' goalie of the future. Their road trip continues Thursday versus the Kings.
