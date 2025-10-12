Knight made 25 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The 24-year-old netminder got beaten twice in three minutes on Montreal power plays early in the second period, but Knight was otherwise outstanding. There wasn't much he could do on the game-winner, however -- with Montreal cranking up the pressure late in regulation, Sam Rinzel was knocked into his goalie and Knight lost his stick, and he could only watch in disbelief as Kaiden Guhle's point shot deflected off his own lumber into the net with just 15 seconds left on the clock. Knight is 0-2 to begin his first full season as Chicago's No. 1, but his .908 save percentage (six goals on 65 shots) offers a better reflection of his play so far in 2025-26.