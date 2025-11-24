Knight stopped 25 of 26 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Knight played well but got no goal support from his teammates. Cale Makar's tally at 18:21 of the second period was the only one of the game. Knight has allowed a modest 10 goals on 123 shots over his last four outings, and that makes him unlucky to be 1-2-1 in that span. On the year, he's at a 7-5-3 record with a 2.38 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 15 starts. His record may depend on how the team in front of him performs, but Knight's performance is positioning him well as a breakout player this year. The Blackhawks are back in action against the suddenly stingy Wild on Wednesday, which could end up being another tight game.