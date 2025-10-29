Knight will guard the home goal versus the Senators on Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Knight is 3-0-1 with six goals allowed on 124 shots over his last four outings, good for a .952 save percentage. The 24-year-old will draw a tough assignment against a Senators team that has 14 goals over the last two games. However, Ottawa is in the second half of a back-to-back and may not have as much gas in the tank for this contest.