Knight will protect the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Knight has gone 2-0-2 in November, allowing nine goals on 145 shots for a .938 save percentage. The Maple Leafs have lost four straight games but have still scored 13 goals in that span, which could make this a challenging start for Knight.

