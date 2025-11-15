Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tending twine against Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will protect the home goal versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Knight has gone 2-0-2 in November, allowing nine goals on 145 shots for a .938 save percentage. The Maple Leafs have lost four straight games but have still scored 13 goals in that span, which could make this a challenging start for Knight.
