Knight will be between the home pipes versus Columbus on Friday, according to Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Knight is 1-1-1 in his last three games, allowing 10 goals on 78 shots. Overall, Knight is 15-14-7 with three shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage, stellar stats for the 24-year-old netminder. The Blue Jackets are generating 3.04 goals per game this season, good for 19th in the league.