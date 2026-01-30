Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will be between the home pipes versus Columbus on Friday, according to Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.
Knight is 1-1-1 in his last three games, allowing 10 goals on 78 shots. Overall, Knight is 15-14-7 with three shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage, stellar stats for the 24-year-old netminder. The Blue Jackets are generating 3.04 goals per game this season, good for 19th in the league.
