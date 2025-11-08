Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tending twine in Calgary
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Friday, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.
Knight was excellent in his last outing, stopping 43 of 45 shots in a win over the Canucks on Wednesday. The Flames have improved after a slow start, going 3-2-1 with 20 goals scored over their last six games.
