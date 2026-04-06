Knight will guard the road goal against San Jose on Monday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Knight hasn't earned a win in his last five outings (0-3-2) while allowing 17 goals on 171 shots. He has posted a record of 18-22-11 this campaign with three shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 51 appearances. San Jose is tied for 17th in the league with 3.05 goals per game this season.