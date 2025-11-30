Knight will patrol the home crease against Anaheim on Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Knight has gone 0-2-1 in his last three outings while surrendering eight goals on 77 shots. He has a 7-5-4 record with a 2.47 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Anaheim sits second in the league with 3.63 goals per game this campaign.