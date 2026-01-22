Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will defend the road crease against Carolina on Thursday, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.
Knight is coming off a shutout win over the Jets at home Monday, and he'll tend the twine Thursday for the fourth time in the Blackhawks' last five games. He'll face a tough test against the Hurricanes, who rank fourth in the NHL with 3.38 goals per game.
