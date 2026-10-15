Knight will guard the home net in Thursday's clash against the Jets, per Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now.

Knight will look to build momentum off his second win of the 2026-27 campaign, where he made 24 saves in a 5-3 win over Pittsburgh. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder has a 2-3-0 record, a 3.64 GAA and an .885 save percentage across five appearances. While he's trending in the right direction in fantasy, he'll face off against the Jets on Thursday, who have won four of their first six games to open the new season. Knight is a decent spot start for Thursday, but fantasy managers should exercise caution with him until the Blackhawks can string together multiple sound defensive performances.