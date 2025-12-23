Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will protect the home net against Philadelphia on Tuesday, per Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.
Knight has lost his last three outings while surrendering nine goals on 87 shots. He has a 10-9-5 record with two shutouts, a 2.57 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. Philadelphia is tied for 19th in the league in the 2025-26 campaign with 2.94 goals per game.
