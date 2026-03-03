Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will guard the cage on the road versus the Jets on Tuesday, per The Hockey News.
Knight is currently riding a three-game losing streak despite having posted a 2.73 GAA over that stretch. While victories figure to be hard to come by for the backstop, given his supporting cast, he should still be capable of reaching the 20-win mark for the first time in his career.
