Knight will guard the cage on the road versus the Jets on Tuesday, per The Hockey News.

Knight is currently riding a three-game losing streak despite having posted a 2.73 GAA over that stretch. While victories figure to be hard to come by for the backstop, given his supporting cast, he should still be capable of reaching the 20-win mark for the first time in his career.

