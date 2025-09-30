Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home preseason game against Detroit, per Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports.
Knight stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced in a 4-2 exhibition victory over St. Louis on Saturday. The 24-year-old will be the Blackhawks' No. 1 netminder going into the 2025-26 campaign.
