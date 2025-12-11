Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will guard the home goal versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Knight gave up six goals in a shutout loss to the Kings on Saturday in his last start. He then watched as Arvid Soderblom was torched for seven goals versus the Ducks on Sunday. Knight will look to find some consistency against a low-scoring team -- the Rangers have just 12 goals scored over their last five games.
