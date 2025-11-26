Knight will start Wednesday's home game against the Wild, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.

Knight has been strong this month, going 3-2-2 with a 2.13 GAA and .935 save percentage, but both of his losses in regulation have come in his last two starts. He'll have a favorable matchup in his attempt to get back on track, as the Wild are scoring 2.87 goals per game this year, which is tied for the eighth-worst mark in the league.