Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will start Wednesday's home game against the Wild, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.
Knight has been strong this month, going 3-2-2 with a 2.13 GAA and .935 save percentage, but both of his losses in regulation have come in his last two starts. He'll have a favorable matchup in his attempt to get back on track, as the Wild are scoring 2.87 goals per game this year, which is tied for the eighth-worst mark in the league.
