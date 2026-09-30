Knight stopped 32 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Blackhawks got off to a slow start, and they weren't able to recover from that. Knight is capable of maintaining solid ratios after posting a 2.82 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 55 games a year ago in his first full campaign for Chicago. However, since the Blackhawks are still wrapping up their rebuild, wins will likely be hard for the 25-year-old to come by for most of the campaign. Knight's fantasy value will come from consistent playing time rather than results. The Blackhawks' road trip continues in Utah on Thursday.

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