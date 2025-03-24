Knight stopped 24 of 28 shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Knight finally snapped his four-game losing skid Sunday and got back to winning ways, although the performance wasn't his best, so fantasy managers still can't trust the 23-year-old on most slates. Over his last five outings, Knight has gone 1-4-1 with a 3.45 GAA and a subpar .873 save percentage.