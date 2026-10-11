Knight stopped 34 of 39 shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Knight's struggles to open the new season continued in Saturday's clash against the reigning league champs. However, he held up well against a flurry of shots from Carolina, who placed 39 shots on goal in Saturday's meeting. Overall, the 25-year-old Knight now holds a 1-3-0 record, a 3.80 GAA and an .885 save percentage across four outings in 2026-27. The young netminder has displayed elite flashes of play in the past, but until Chicago's defensive unit can shore things up behind the blue line, Knight is a difficult player to trust in fantasy. If called upon, his next opportunity to bounce back will be in Tuesday's matchup against the Penguins.