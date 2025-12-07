Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Yields six goals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight stopped 26 of 32 shots in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Kings.
The second half of a two-game set against the Kings didn't go as well as the first for Knight and the Blackhawks. This was one of his worst outings of the season, and it snapped a run of four starts without a regulation loss. Knight is now 9-6-5 with a 2.62 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 20 starts this season. Arvid Soderblom is likely to get the nod for Sunday's contest in Anaheim to wrap up this four-game road trip.
