Watson was traded to the Blackhawks in exchange for Matheson Iacopelli on Sunday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Watson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft and sports some decent offensive upside. Over the last two seasons, he's scoring at roughly a point-per-game pace at the ECHL level. The 22-year-old is still a bit undersized and not yet ready for the NHL, but he should move to the AHL in a full-time capacity by next season.