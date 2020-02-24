Blackhawks' Stanislav Demin: Traded to Chicago

Vegas traded Demin, Malcolm Subban and a second-round pick to the Blackhawks in exchange for Robin Lehner on Monday, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

Demin is currently playing for the University of Denver, where he's picked up nine points while posting a plus-3 rating in 30 games this campaign. The 19-year-old American is likely still a few years away from turning pro, and he won't produce enough offense to be considered a viable fantasy option iif and when he makes it to The Show.