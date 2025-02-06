Brodie was held off the scoresheet for the 11th game in a row Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Brodie was scratched twice in that span, though he should face less pressure for playing time as long as Louis Crevier (concussion) is out of action. Brodie has mainly handled bottom-four minutes this season, and he hasn't produced much in any area. The veteran blueliner has nine points, 20 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 48 appearances.