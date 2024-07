Brodie signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Blackhawks on Monday.

Brodie had a goal, 26 points, 40 PIM, 41 hits and 159 blocked shots in 78 regular-season contests with Toronto in 2023-24. He'll likely serve in a top-four capacity at even strength in 2024-25 but almost certainly won't be utilized on the power play.