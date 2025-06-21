Brodie was placed on unconditional waivers by the Blackhawks on Saturday for the purpose of a contract buyout, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

If Brodie clears waivers, the Blackhawks will officially buy out the last year of his contract, and he will become an unrestricted free agent. The 35-year-old had two goals and eight assists in 54 games but finished the season as a regular healthy scratch. He is too expensive to be spending $3.75 million on, especially with all of the young defensemen Chicago can use regularly in 2025-26. Brodie is just a year removed from a 26-point campaign, but considering his age, he will likely be not much more than a depth add for a team in free agency.