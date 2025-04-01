Harding signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Harding's contract will begin in 2025-26. In the meantime, the England native will join AHL Rockford on amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the season. The left-shot defenseman was selected in the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Harding just wrapped up his senior season with Providence College -- the England native contributed two markers, 12 helpers and a plus-9 rating over 37 games.