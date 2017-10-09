Blackhawks' Tanner Kero: On track to return
Kero (undisclosed) is projected to suit up Monday evening against host Toronto, per NHL.com.
Kero's slated for work on the third line with Patrick Sharp and Alex DeBrincat. He missed Saturday's win over Columbus with his mystery ailment, but was expected to play Monday all along.
