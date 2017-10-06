Blackhawks' Tanner Kero: Questionable for Saturday's contest
Kero (undisclosed) missed Friday's practice and is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 25-year-old forward's injury isn't believed to be serious, but if he's unable to go Saturday, Tommy Wingels will center Chicago's fourth line against Columbus. The Blackhawks should release another update on Kero's status prior to puck drop Saturday evening.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Tanner Kero: In line for regular NHL role•
-
Blackhawks' Tanner Kero: Marks scoresheet twice in win•
-
Blackhawks' Tanner Kero: Inks extension with Blackhawks•
-
Blackhawks' Tanner Kero: Recalled from minors•
-
Blackhawks' Tanner Kero: Assigned to AHL Rockford•
-
Blackhawks' Tanner Kero: Records three-point night in Denver•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...