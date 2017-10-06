Kero (undisclosed) missed Friday's practice and is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 25-year-old forward's injury isn't believed to be serious, but if he's unable to go Saturday, Tommy Wingels will center Chicago's fourth line against Columbus. The Blackhawks should release another update on Kero's status prior to puck drop Saturday evening.