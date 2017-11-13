Kero scored a goal in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Devils.

While it was his first goal of the year and his second point in as many games, that is where the excitement stops. Kero has missed several games this year to various ailments. Combine that with being appointed a healthy scratch by head coach Joel Quenneville on numerous occasions, and Kero isn't worth a look in the vast majority of fantasy formats.

