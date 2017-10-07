Kero (undisclosed) ruled himself out of Saturday's home contest versus the Blue Jackets, John Dietz of the Daily Herald reports.

Dietz further reports that the third-year NHLer is likely to return to game action Monday against host Toronto. Kero registered just one empty shot and a block in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Penguins, but then again, he only garnered 7:35 of ice time.