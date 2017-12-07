Blackhawks' Tanner Kero: Waived by club
Kero was placed on waivers by the Blackhawks on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.
Considering Kero has played in just two of Chicago's previous 20 contests, it shouldn't come as a surprise the club would like to reassign him to AHL Rockford if he clears waivers. The winger tallied one goal and two helpers in his eight appearances this year and should get another crack at the 23-man roster once logging some minutes in the minors.
