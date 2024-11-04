Hall notched two assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Hall helped out on first-period tallies by Isaak Phillips and Teuvo Teravainen, with the latter's goal coming on the power play. This was Hall's first multi-point effort of the season, and he now has three helpers over his last three contests. For the year, the winger has six points, 31 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, seven hits and a minus-4 rating over 13 appearances. The 32-year-old is filling a middle-six role with power-play time, but the Blackhawks' weak team offense leaves him with low upside.