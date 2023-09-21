Hall wasn't available for Thursday's practice because of a lower-body injury, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hall's lower-body injury wasn't seen as too concerning to Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson, but he also said that they'll hopefully know more "tomorrow or the next few days." Hall, who Chicago acquired from Boston over the summer, is penciled in to play alongside Connor Bedard and Tyler Johnson on the first line to start the season. Ryan Donato served in Hall's spot during Thursday's skate.