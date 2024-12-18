Hall (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup versus the Capitals on Tuesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hall was considered a game-time decision, but it looks like he'll be able to suit up without missing a contest. Philipp Kurashev will exit the lineup Tuesday, while Hall is slated to play on the second line.
