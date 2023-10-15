Hall (shoulder) expects to play Monday against Toronto, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Hall was a full participant in Sunday's practice after suffering a shoulder injury in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Boston. He didn't play in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Montreal, but the 31-year-old winger is poised to return Monday. Per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago, Hall skated alongside Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato during Sunday's session.