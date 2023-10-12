Hall (upper body) was labeled week-to-week by head coach Luke Richardson after Wednesday's game versus the Bruins, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

That's a troubling development for Hall after he exited Wednesday's game following a hit. The Blackhawks haven't provided any additional details on the nature of Hall's injury, but he could be in line for a longer absence. It wouldn't be surprising to see him land on injured reserve in the near future.