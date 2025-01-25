Hall (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Lightning, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
The Blackhawks announced Seth Jones would miss the game with an illness, but they did not specify the reason for Hall's absence initially. With Hall sitting out, Patrick Maroon (back) is likely to play or Chicago will be forced to play short by one.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Hall: Pots goal in win•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Hall: Offers helper in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Hall: Six points in last five games•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Hall: Earns two more assists•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Hall: Two helpers in Saturday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Taylor Hall: Expected to play•