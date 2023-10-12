Hall (undisclosed) will not finish Wednesday's game versus the Bruins.
Hall took a hit in the first period and briefly returned for a power-play shift in the second before being ruled out for the game. The 31-year-old winger had an assist on Connor Bedard's tally in the first period. Hall should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
