Hall notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Hall ended a three-game slump when he helped out on a Ryan Donato tally in the second period. The 33-year-old Hall has slipped into a bottom-six role lately, which could hurt his scoring numbers. He's at 22 points, 76 shots on net and a minus-16 rating over 42 appearances. Hall maintains a little upside with a power-play role, but he has earned just three of his points in that situation this season.